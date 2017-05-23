Paulinho nets winner for Guangzhou in AFC Champions League
Paulinho netted his fourth and most important goal of this season's AFC Champions League, as his Guangzhou Evergrande side picked up a narrow 1-0 win against Kashima Antlers.
Paulinho netted his fourth and most important goal of this season's AFC Champions League, as his Guangzhou Evergrande side picked up a narrow 1-0 win against Kashima Antlers.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
1,205/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
353/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
23/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£746 Prizes | Starts