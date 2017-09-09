Performance more important than goals for Morata - Conte
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that even though he is happy for Alvaro Morata for scoring, it's the performance that matters at this time
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that even though he is happy for Alvaro Morata for scoring, it's the performance that matters at this time
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more