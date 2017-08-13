PGA leaders reflect on tough moving day
The players at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard were left to reflect on a difficult day three, with leader Kevin Kisner believing the final few holes on the final day will pose a big test.
The players at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard were left to reflect on a difficult day three, with leader Kevin Kisner believing the final few holes on the final day will pose a big test.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more