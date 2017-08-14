'Pink ball' cricket a step into the unknown - Broad and Bairstow
Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow has said the upcoming first day-night Test to be held in England against the West Indies - 'pink ball' cricket - will be a step into the unknown.
Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow has said the upcoming first day-night Test to be held in England against the West Indies - 'pink ball' cricket - will be a step into the unknown.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more