Pochettino defends decision to play drums over Wembley PA system
Mauricio Pochettino was happy with Wembley's decision to play drum noises over the PA system, despite reports that the policy is set to be scrapped for Sunday's game with Burnley.
Mauricio Pochettino was happy with Wembley's decision to play drum noises over the PA system, despite reports that the policy is set to be scrapped for Sunday's game with Burnley.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more