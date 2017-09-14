Pochettino hoping win will end Wembley 'hoodoo'
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League will end the talk of a 'Wembley hoodoo'
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League will end the talk of a 'Wembley hoodoo'
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more