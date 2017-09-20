Pochettino ranks Kane amongst the world's best
It comes as no surprise to Mauricio Pochettino that Harry Kane has been nominated for the World FIFA XI, as he ranks him among the world's best.
It comes as no surprise to Mauricio Pochettino that Harry Kane has been nominated for the World FIFA XI, as he ranks him among the world's best.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more