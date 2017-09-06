Premier League clubs waste young talent - van der Sar
Edwin Van Der Sar thinks English clubs should give young players more opportunities like they are given in Holland and believes Rashford is a great case for his argument.
Edwin Van Der Sar thinks English clubs should give young players more opportunities like they are given in Holland and believes Rashford is a great case for his argument.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more