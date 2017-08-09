Pressure on Mayweather to preserve legacy - Froch
Carl Froch says Conor McGregor faces no pressure in his fight against Floyd Mayweather, with the American looking to preserve his unbeaten record and legacy in the sport.
Carl Froch says Conor McGregor faces no pressure in his fight against Floyd Mayweather, with the American looking to preserve his unbeaten record and legacy in the sport.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more