Quintana crashes in Giro, recovers to cut Dumoulin lead
Nairo Quintana proved why he was one of the favourites to win this year's Giro d'Italia, recovering from a crash to finish second on the race to Bergamo.
Nairo Quintana proved why he was one of the favourites to win this year's Giro d'Italia, recovering from a crash to finish second on the race to Bergamo.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
547/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
165/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
NBA $4K Guaranteed [$400 to 1st]
100/909 Entries | £4 Entry
£2,985 Prizes | Starts