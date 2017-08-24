Ranieri backs Premier League transfer window changes
Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is behind rumoured Premier League plans to close their transfer window before the first game of the season.
Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is behind rumoured Premier League plans to close their transfer window before the first game of the season.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more