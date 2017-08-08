Real Madrid are better than Barca - Laporta
Former Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, has called on the current board to resign, explaining that arch-rivals Real Madrid are doing much better than the Catalans currently
Former Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, has called on the current board to resign, explaining that arch-rivals Real Madrid are doing much better than the Catalans currently
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more