Rennes 1-2 Lyon
Olympique Lyonnais remain top of Ligue 1 Conforama - for 24 hours at least - after beating Stade Rennais FC 2-1 at their Roazhon Park. Memphis Depay (57') and Mariano (74') got the goals for Bruno Genesio's side.
Olympique Lyonnais remain top of Ligue 1 Conforama - for 24 hours at least - after beating Stade Rennais FC 2-1 at their Roazhon Park. Memphis Depay (57') and Mariano (74') got the goals for Bruno Genesio's side.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more