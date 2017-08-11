Rennes 1-2 Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais remain top of Ligue 1 Conforama - for 24 hours at least - after beating Stade Rennais FC 2-1 at their Roazhon Park. Memphis Depay (57') and Mariano (74') got the goals for Bruno Genesio's side.

