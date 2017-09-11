Rodgers prepares to face 'incredible' Mbappe and Neymar

Brendan Rodgers knows his Celtic side have a serious task on their hands as they look to stop PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more