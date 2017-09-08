Ronaldo desperate to return to starting XI - Zidane
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane admits Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wait to finish his suspension and will be back in the first team next Wednesday
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane admits Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wait to finish his suspension and will be back in the first team next Wednesday
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more