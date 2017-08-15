Ronaldo suspension is 'simply wrong' - Zidane
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's five-game suspension for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea is 'simply wrong'.
