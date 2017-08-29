Sampaoli prepared for Suarez return
Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli is well aware of the threat Uruguay’s Luis Suarez poses ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying match on Friday.
Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli is well aware of the threat Uruguay’s Luis Suarez poses ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying match on Friday.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more