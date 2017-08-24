Sanchez will go to Chile, and come back to Arsenal - Wenger
Alexis Sanchez will leave for international duty with Chile at the end of the month but will come back as an Arsenal player says Arsene Wenger
Alexis Sanchez will leave for international duty with Chile at the end of the month but will come back as an Arsenal player says Arsene Wenger
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more