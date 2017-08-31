Sanchez has 'excellent options' for future - Pizzi
Chile head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi believes Alexis Sanchez has a selection of 'excellent' options regarding his future as speculation mounts on a move to Manchester City for the Arsenal forward.
Chile head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi believes Alexis Sanchez has a selection of 'excellent' options regarding his future as speculation mounts on a move to Manchester City for the Arsenal forward.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more