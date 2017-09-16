Serbia edge Russia to reach Eurobasket final

Serbia are through to the final of the 2017 Eurobasket, after beating Russia 87-79 in their semi-final clash in Istanbul.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more