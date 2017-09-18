Settling in is Ox's priority, game time will come - Klopp
Even though he is yet to start a game for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp insists that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is settling in well at the club and he will soon be ready for more game time.
