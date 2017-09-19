Shakespeare likens Demarai Gray to Cristiano Ronaldo
Leicester's Craig Shakespeare believes Demarai Gray is like Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese first arrived in the Premier League, and wants to build the team around players like him.
