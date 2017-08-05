Shandong Luneng bring an end to Beijing Guoan's four-game winning streak
Beijing Guoan's four-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Shandong Lueng in the Chinese Super League.
Beijing Guoan's four-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Shandong Lueng in the Chinese Super League.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more