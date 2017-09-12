Shanghai edge Guangzhou in quarter-final thriller
Guangzhou Evergrande fell just short in their epic comeback, losing 5-4 on penalties to nine-man Shanghai SIPG in their AFC Champions League quarter-final.
Guangzhou Evergrande fell just short in their epic comeback, losing 5-4 on penalties to nine-man Shanghai SIPG in their AFC Champions League quarter-final.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more