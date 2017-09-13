Shocking double penalty miss in the Copa Sudamericana
Leandro Fernandez will want to forget this double blunder in Independiente's Copa Sudamericana clash against Atletico Tucuman.
Leandro Fernandez will want to forget this double blunder in Independiente's Copa Sudamericana clash against Atletico Tucuman.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more