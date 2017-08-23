I should've substituted Balotelli earlier - Favre
Nice head coach Lucien Favre admits he should have substituted Mario Balotelli earlier in their UEFA Champions League play-off defeat to Napoli at the Allianz Riviera.
Nice head coach Lucien Favre admits he should have substituted Mario Balotelli earlier in their UEFA Champions League play-off defeat to Napoli at the Allianz Riviera.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more