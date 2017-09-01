Socceroos didn't want to rely on other results - Postecoglou
Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou couldn't hide his disappointment that the Socceroos will need to rely on other results to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.
Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou couldn't hide his disappointment that the Socceroos will need to rely on other results to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more