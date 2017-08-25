SOCIAL: BOXING: McGregor is the Irish Dream - Schaub
Former UFC fighter-turned-Showtime analyst Brendan Schaub has lauded Conor McGregor's rise to stardom, describing his ascent as the Irish Dream.
Former UFC fighter-turned-Showtime analyst Brendan Schaub has lauded Conor McGregor's rise to stardom, describing his ascent as the Irish Dream.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more