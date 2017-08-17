Sonny Bill sees positives in Lions red card
Sonny Bill Williams is relishing returning to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming international tests after seeing red in the second Test of the British and Irish Lions tour in July.
Sonny Bill Williams is relishing returning to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming international tests after seeing red in the second Test of the British and Irish Lions tour in July.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more