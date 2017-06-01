'Special' win, but Pliskova expects more
Second seed Karolina Pliskova referred to her second round French Open win over Ekaterina Alexandrova as 'special', and said she still has plenty in reserve to go further in the tournament.
Second seed Karolina Pliskova referred to her second round French Open win over Ekaterina Alexandrova as 'special', and said she still has plenty in reserve to go further in the tournament.
MLS $200 Saturday
24/228 Entries | £1 Entry
£151 Prizes | Starts
MLS $150 Saturday
3/34 Entries | £4 Entry
£113 Prizes | Starts
MLS $250 Saturday [Freeroll]
433/5,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£188 Prizes | Starts