Sprinting for green jersey a risk worth taking - Froome
Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome believes it was worth taking some risks and ensuring he won the points classification, as well as the general classification, at this year's race.
Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome believes it was worth taking some risks and ensuring he won the points classification, as well as the general classification, at this year's race.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more