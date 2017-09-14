Spurs 'played like adults, not kids' in Dortmund victory - Alderweireld
Toby Alderweireld believes Tottenham started playing like adults in their dominent 3-1 victory in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.
Toby Alderweireld believes Tottenham started playing like adults in their dominent 3-1 victory in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more