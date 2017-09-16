Stalter holds three shot lead after day two
French rookie Joel Stalter claimed the clubhouse lead on day two of the KLM Open in Spijk as he sets his sights on a first European Tour victory.
French rookie Joel Stalter claimed the clubhouse lead on day two of the KLM Open in Spijk as he sets his sights on a first European Tour victory.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more