Stars and Bites - Indians break American League record
The Cleveland Indians became the first American League team to win 21 straight games after they defeat the Detroit Tigers 5-3.
The Cleveland Indians became the first American League team to win 21 straight games after they defeat the Detroit Tigers 5-3.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more