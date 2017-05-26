Stars and Bites - Norman blasts NFC East rivals
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman blasted division rivals Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant, saying Bryant doesn't wow him anymore and Beckham is 'a big kid who tries to act tough'.
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman blasted division rivals Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant, saying Bryant doesn't wow him anymore and Beckham is 'a big kid who tries to act tough'.
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,258/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
410/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,871 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
155/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts