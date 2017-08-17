Sturridge set for Liverpool return, Coutinho still injured
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Daniel Sturridge could be fit to face Crystal Palace, while wantaway midfielder Philippe Coutinho remains out.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Daniel Sturridge could be fit to face Crystal Palace, while wantaway midfielder Philippe Coutinho remains out.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more