Suarez still injured but in Uruguay - Tabarez
Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez has not ruled out Luis Suarez taking part in the forthcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Paraguay.
Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez has not ruled out Luis Suarez taking part in the forthcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures against Argentina and Paraguay.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more