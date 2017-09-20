TENNIS: WTA Tokyo: Pliskova bt Linette (6-2 6-1)
Karolina Pliskova made light work of Magda Linette in the Tokyo Pan Pacific Open, racing to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Karolina Pliskova made light work of Magda Linette in the Tokyo Pan Pacific Open, racing to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more