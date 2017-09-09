Test yourself - Aguero sets Premier League record

Sergio Aguero is now the highest scoring non-European in Premier League history, but how much do you know about the players he's ahead of?

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more