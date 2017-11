Thiago Mendes scored a superb long-range goal on Friday for Lille against Saint-Etienne. The former Sao Paulo midfielder helped Lille regain the lead 20 minutes before the end of the game with a shot from long distance that left Stephane Ruffier with no chance. Another goal scored by Ezequiel Ponce meant Lille secured back-to-back wins for the first time since April (3-1).