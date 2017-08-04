I told Pique not to post 'he stays' photo - Neymar
Neymar admits he told former Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique not to post a photo suggesting the Brazilian would remain at the Camp Nou this season.
Neymar admits he told former Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique not to post a photo suggesting the Brazilian would remain at the Camp Nou this season.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more