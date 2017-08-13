Top 5 Assists - Matchday 2

Watch the best five assists of Ligue 1 week 2 : Jonathan Bamba (Saint-Etienne), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Benjamin Nivet (Troyes), Thomas Mangani (Angers) and Neymar (PSG).

By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more