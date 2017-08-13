Top 5 Assists - Matchday 2
Watch the best five assists of Ligue 1 week 2 : Jonathan Bamba (Saint-Etienne), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Benjamin Nivet (Troyes), Thomas Mangani (Angers) and Neymar (PSG).
Watch the best five assists of Ligue 1 week 2 : Jonathan Bamba (Saint-Etienne), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Benjamin Nivet (Troyes), Thomas Mangani (Angers) and Neymar (PSG).
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more