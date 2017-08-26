Top 5 Assists of Saturday - Matchday 4
Watch the best five assists of Ligue 1 week 4 so far : Emmanuel Bourgaud (Amiens), Christian Kouakou (Caen), Thomas Meunier (PSG), Jérome Roussillon (Montpellier) and Harrison Manzala (Amiens).
