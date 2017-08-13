Top 5 Goals - Matchday 2

Watch the best five goals of Ligue 1 week 2 : Adama Niane (Troyes), Jérémy Grimm (Strasbourg), Jemerson (Monaco), Falcao (Monaco) and Thomas Mangani (Angers).

