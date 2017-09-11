Top five shortest managerial reigns in the Premier League
With Frank de Boer's career at Crystal Palace ending after just four games, we look back at the top five shortest managerial reigns in the Premier League, in terms of matches played.
With Frank de Boer's career at Crystal Palace ending after just four games, we look back at the top five shortest managerial reigns in the Premier League, in terms of matches played.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more