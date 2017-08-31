Toro Rosso's Sainz and Kvyat backs Vettel for F1 title
Toro Rosso drivers Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat say they are not concerned by who wins the Formula 1 championship but do hope Ferrari might break Mercedes's hold on the title.
