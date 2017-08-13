Tottenham need new signings - Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino feels that a balanced squad is the most important thing, however did admit that Tottenham need to sign new players to create competition in the squad and to compete in all competitions
Mauricio Pochettino feels that a balanced squad is the most important thing, however did admit that Tottenham need to sign new players to create competition in the squad and to compete in all competitions
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more