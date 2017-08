Jimmy Durmaz was central to Toulouse FC's 1-0 win over Montpellier Hérault SC, with his penalty proving enough to seal victory for Toulouse - their first of the new Ligue 1 campaign. The result could have been worse for Montpellier without the performance of Benjamin Leconte. The recently acquired goalkeeper produced some outrageous saves to keep Montpellier's hopes alive, but they ultimately slumped to defeat.