Toure torn, but believes Liverpool are a tough task for Man City
Kolo Toure couldn't choose who would win out of his two former clubs Manchester City and Liverpool but believes Liverpool's pace will cause City problems.
Kolo Toure couldn't choose who would win out of his two former clubs Manchester City and Liverpool but believes Liverpool's pace will cause City problems.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more