'Trendy' Stoke played for Man United draw - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho believes that 'only one side wanted to win' after Manchester United were held 2-2 by Stoke City.
Jose Mourinho believes that 'only one side wanted to win' after Manchester United were held 2-2 by Stoke City.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more